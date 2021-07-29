MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target announced Thursday that it’s giving all its frontline team members a $200 bonus, awarding them for “showing up bigtime” over the last six months.
This is the latest round of bonuses the Minneapolis-based retailer has given frontline workers since the COVID-19 pandemic began 17 months ago. The bonuses, which amount to more than $75 million, will go to all full-time and part-time team members in stores and distribution centers across the country.READ MORE: Man Gets 18 Months In Prison For Assaulting Postal Employee In Oakdale
“Our team members continue to deliver each and every day for our guests and one another,” said Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief human resources officer, in a statement. “Our culture, strategy and success would not be possible without our incredible team at the center of it all.”READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium Update: With CDC Extension Unlikely, What Will Happen To Renters?
The last round of pandemic-related worker compensation happened in January, when the company awarded $500 bonuses to more than 375,000 team members. Earlier this year, Target also paid for frontline workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.MORE NEWS: Woman Found Beheaded On Shakopee Sidewalk; 42-Year-Old Man Arrested
Over the course of the pandemic, Target has seen its profits soar. Early on, its stores were deemed essential and remained open while other, smaller retailers were closed. As the pandemic progressed, the company’s online sales boomed as Americans shopped from home. Sales continued to increase this year as restrictions lifted and shoppers returned to stores, looking in particular for clothes and home goods.