MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State leaders are rolling out a new plan to get Minnesotans access to legal services.
Check out these new “Justice Buses” outside the Minnesota State Capitol. There are four of them and they will drive around the state, staffed with lawyers and legal assistants who can offer free legal help.
The staff will focus on visiting rural parts of the state in particular. Minnesotans can also request one of these buses to come to their events.
To do that, or to see when might be coming to your community, click here.