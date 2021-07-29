Minnesota Weather: Scent Of Smoke Fills The Air As Wildfire Haze Reduces Air QualitySmoke from wildfires in Canada is descending on Minnesota and will bring hazy skies to the Twin Cities on Thursday.

Minnesota Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Minnesota, WisconsinThe end of this stretch of 90-degree weather is almost here, but first Minnesotans will have to endure sauna-like heat and another evening of severe storms.

Drought Forces MN Landscape Arboretum To Prioritize Watering Rarer Plants Over GrassLike much of the state, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is suffering from this summer's drought, and they are having to hustle to keep up with watering demands.

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert For Most Of MinnesotaThe agency encourages people who are affected by unhealthy air quality, such as the elderly or those with respiratory or heart conditions, to limit their physical activity.

Tired Of Minnesota's Streak Of Hot Weather? Here's WhyMany cities in Minnesota started this summer with the longest and most severe heatwave ever so early in the season, and now with July also bringing more heat, it’s not just the extreme temperatures but also the duration of the heat that is starting to get to us.