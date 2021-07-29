MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Smoke from wildfires in Canada is descending on Minnesota and will bring hazy skies to the Twin Cities on Thursday.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says Minnesotans will be able to smell the smoke as it filters into the air, darkening the sky and reducing visibility.
As of the Thursday morning, air quality conditions were listed as unhealthy in parts of northern and central Minnesota. The heavy smoke is expected to arrive in southern Minnesota by mid-morning.
Smoke filled sky reducing the air quality today. Air Quality Alert through Friday at 3pm @WCCO pic.twitter.com/BcX8sSRaOv
— Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) July 29, 2021
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert that is set to last through Friday afternoon. The fine particles in the smoke could cause health problems for people in certain groups, such as those with lung and heart disease, the elderly, and children. Those who could be affected by the smoke are advised to limit time outside and avoid heavy exertion.
The haze will linger into the night, but it’s expected to dissipate by Friday morning. Air quality should improve by Friday afternoon.
Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s, marking an end to the heat wave that brought a string of 90-degree days to Minnesota. Temperature look to be even cooler on Friday, and there’ll be a chance for morning showers in southwestern Minnesota.