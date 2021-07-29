MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident Thursday morning.
According to Minneapolis police, officers and firefighters responded at 1:22 a.m. to the 4600 block of Lyndale Avenue North on the report of a crash involving a semi-truck and minivan.
When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they saw that the two vehicles had collided head-on. An adult male victim was lying on the ground nearby with “obvious trauma,” police said. When paramedics arrived, the victim was declared deceased.
Minneapolis police say a preliminary investigation determined that the minivan was stolen out of Anoka County. The motorist was driving southbound on Lyndale Avenue at a high rate of speed and in a "very erratic manner" before striking a man who was standing outside. Police determined the man was the victim declared deceased at the scene.
The motorist in the minivan continued southbound and struck a semi-truck that was traveling northbound on Lyndale Avenue. The driver of the minivan then fled the scene on foot.
An injured passenger from the minivan was picked up by another vehicle and taken to a local hospital.
More information on the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later time.
Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can also be submitted online.