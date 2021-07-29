MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul man was arrested Thursday in St. Cloud in connection to multiple recent shootings in the area.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers from the Community Response Team located and arrested the suspect responsible for several shootings around 3 p.m.
The 18-Year-Old was arrested in a parking lot in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South, where the general area of the previous shooting incidents took place. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun.
In two previous shootings officers responded to reports of gun shots and witnesses reported a single male suspect leaving the area on foot while holding a handgun. Neither shooting resulted in injuries or property damage.
The first incident occurred on July 27 at 3:27 p.m. in the alley to the east of Go For It Gas located in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue South. The second occurred on July 28 at 5:09 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Avenue South and 9th Street South.
SCPD said they suspect that both shootings may have been directed at a vehicle that was leaving the area. Police also believe that it was the same shooter in both incidents based on witness reports.
The suspect was transported to the Stearns County Jail awaiting charges.
SCPD is asking anyone with information regarding the shootings to contact the SCPD at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.