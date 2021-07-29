MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old Shakopee man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead from stab wounds Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Shakopee Police Department, the fatal stabbing occurred at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street. There, a 55-year-old woman, identified as America Mafalda Thaye of Shakopee, was found on the sidewalk with stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they quickly arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder. He’s being held in Scott County Jail on pending charges.
Police believe the suspect knew the victim and that it was not a random act. The homicide investigation is ongoing.
“The Shakopee Police Department also wants to express its appreciation to the agencies who responded to assist on the incident. The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Shakopee police at 952-233-9400.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.