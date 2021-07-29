MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday afternoon that every eligible Minnesotan who receives their COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of weeks will have the opportunity get a $100 Visa gift card.

The giveaway starts Friday and will last through Aug. 15.

“We have made so much progress to combat this virus. We cannot give up ground now, especially with students returning to the classroom this fall,” Walz said in a release. “Getting paid $100 to keep your family safe is a pretty good deal – all you have to do is roll up your sleeves.”

Those who receive their vaccination in the aforementioned time period can fill out a request form starting Wednesday. A release said only the first 24,330 submissions will be eligible for the reward.

Any Minnesotan 12 and older is eligible for the gift card.

The incentive was spurred by President Joe Biden’s call for a nationwide push for vaccinations, the governor said.

The $100 rewards will be paid for via American Rescue Plan funding.

Minnesota previously offered $25 gift cards as part of a vaccination incentive program. Those gift cards were the most popular option accounting for 57% of all rewards, which also included State Fair tickets, state park passes and more.

Currently, 57% of Minnesotans eligible for the vaccine (those 12 and up) have had at least one vaccine shot while 54% are fully inoculated.

