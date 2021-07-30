MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a man fatally shot in a Maple Grove park in 2019 is offering up to $20,000 for information that leads to a break in the case.
The Maple Grove Police Department held a press conference Friday with the family of Dayton Rossetti, who announced that they are offering the reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the death of their son.
A passerby found Rossetti’s body on the morning of July 30, 2019, in Lakeview Knolls Park. First responders determined that the 26-year-old had been shot.
While police initially arrested two suspects in the case, authorities lacked evidence to bring charges against them. Later, investigators determined that there was a third person believed to be with the other two suspects at the time of the shooting.
In a statement, Maple Grove police said the suspects have ties to Maple Grove, Leech Lake and Cass Lake.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
More On WCCO.com:
- Woman Found Beheaded On Shakopee Sidewalk; 42-Year-Old Man Arrested
- Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scheme That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars
- Minnesota Weather: Scent Of Smoke Fills The Air As Wildfire Haze Reduces Air Quality
- WCCO Exclusive: Inside The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Evacuation