MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state begins offering vaccination incentives worth $100, Minnesota health officials reported on Friday 702 additional virus cases and five more deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health updated its COVID-19 data Friday. In total, 612,701 cases of COVID-19 and 7,668 deaths have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. Over 33,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus. Over 601,00 people have recovered enough to not need to isolate themselves.
Meanwhile, over 3.1 million people ages 12 and up have received at least one vaccine dose in Minnesota — 67% of the age group. The gap between those with at least one dose and those fully vaccinated is closing, with 63.7% of those 12 and up now being fully vaccinated.
Nearly 90% of seniors in the state have been fully vaccinated.
As the Delta variant surges in the country and state, vaccinations continue to be encouraged and the state is now offering $100 Visa gift cards for anyone who gets a shot for the next couple weeks. The incentive was spurred by President Joe Biden’s call for a nationwide push for vaccinations, Gov. Tim Walz said.
The state’s latest positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, is at 3.1% as of July 22 due to data lag. That’s up from 1.1% recorded in late June.
More On WCCO.com:
- Woman Found Beheaded On Shakopee Sidewalk; 42-Year-Old Man Arrested
- Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scheme That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars
- Minnesota Weather: Scent Of Smoke Fills The Air As Wildfire Haze Reduces Air Quality
- WCCO Exclusive: Inside The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Evacuation