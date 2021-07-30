MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends will begin saying goodbye to a Red Lake Nation police officer this weekend. The FBI says a suicidal gunman shot and killed Ryan Bialke near Redby earlier this week.

Bialke had served with the police department for six years.

His wake is planned for Sunday followed by funeral services on Monday afternoon in Red Lake.

READ MORE: David Donnell Jr. Charged With Killing Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Ryan Bialke

Prosecutors charged David Donnell Junior with murder. They say he apologized to investigators.

Bialke is survived by his wife and four children.

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa set up this scholarship fund to support them.