MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis group working to create a replacement for the Minneapolis Police Department is now suing the city in connection with putting it on the November ballot.
The group Yes 4 Minneapolis wants to create a department of public safety in the city that would help alleviate some police department duties. The issue is set to go to voters this fall.READ MORE: Minneapolis City Council Committee OK's Measure To Put Replacing MPD On November Ballot
Yes 4 Minneapolis says the city clerk’s office is exceeding its power by adding an explanation before the ballot question. The group say the city is attempting to influence voters with “subjective” and “selective” language.
The Minneapolis City Attorney said what they did is fair and accurate, saying in a statement, “Mirroring the language of the proposed amendment and as authorized by law, the inclusion of an explanatory note will help inform voters who choose to participate in this year’s municipal election.”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has said in the past he is not in support of disbanding the city police department, responded to the lawsuit:
“Minneapolis voters deserve to know what they’re voting on. We should all be committed to transparency when it comes to the future of public safety in Minneapolis. And the explanatory language that subject matter experts developed is essential to giving people an accurate representation of what this change would actually do and how public safety operations will be impacted now and for years to come. While vetoing this amendment was not legally possible, the ramifications – including the head of public safety reporting to the mayor and 13 council members – should be transparently shared with the voters.”
