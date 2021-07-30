MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man killed Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in north Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Sean Gist of Minneapolis. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries from being struck by a car.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the hit-and-run happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday on the 4600 block of Lyndale Avenue North.
First responders found Gist gravely wounded in the street, next to the wreckage of a crash involving a minivan and a semi truck. He died at the scene.
Investigators believe the minivan involved in the crash was speeding south on Lyndale when it struck Gist and then slammed head-on into a northbound semi.
The minivan was found to have been stolen out of Anoka County. The van’s driver got out of the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. Another person in the van was picked up by another vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can also be submitted online.
