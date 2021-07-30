MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans in the Twin Cities woke up Friday morning to a hazy sunrise as heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift over the state.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s air quality alert is set to be in effect for most of Minnesota until 3 p.m. However, meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the smoke will continue to blow into Minnesota well into Saturday, although the winds are expected to shift, sending the smoke higher into the atmosphere, lessening its affect on people on the ground.
Typically you can see #MSP in the distance, but not today due to the thick smoke @WCCO pic.twitter.com/noj3Fq9f2P
— Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) July 30, 2021
As of Friday morning, air quality conditions were listed as unhealthy around the Twin Cities and in north-central Minnesota. The fine particles in the smoke can be harmful to people with lung or heart issues, and they can also affect the elderly and young children. Officials advise that people in sensitive groups limit time outside and avoid strenuous exercise or activity.
Western Wisconsin is also under an air quality alert. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the alert will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.
The weekend forecast looks to be mild and dry, with temperatures in the low 80s. While light rain showers moved over southwestern Minnesota on Friday, no other significant rain is in store for the first few days of August.
Much of Minnesota remains under drought conditions. As of the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report, 75% of the state is experiencing severe drought.
More On WCCO.com:
- Woman Found Beheaded On Shakopee Sidewalk; 42-Year-Old Man Arrested
- Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scheme That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars
- Minnesota Weather: Scent Of Smoke Fills The Air As Wildfire Haze Reduces Air Quality
- WCCO Exclusive: Inside The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Evacuation