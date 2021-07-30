MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An attack outside a night spot has left a young man dead and his family pleading for answers. Twenty-five-year-old Awwal Ladipo died two days after a fight in north Minneapolis.

Police say an argument turned violent when someone hit Ladipo, knocking him to the ground.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Canada, the St. Cloud State University graduate was respected by many. Pictures of Awwal Ladipo captured the quiet confidence of a young man with big plans.

“Gentle, easy going, respectful, very educated and well-mannered,” parent Antinuke Ladipo said. “He loves to help and has brought so many of his friends home for us to help them.”

On July 24th, Awwal Ladipo was with a group of his friends at a gathering on Lowry Avenue North when he was assaulted.

“We woke up to this call of emergency for us to come to the North Memorial Hospital because my son was injured,” Antinuke Ladipo said.

Antinuke and Adebayo Ladipo say= their son has never been in trouble or a fight. When they arrived at the hospital they learned he had a serious brain injury.

“A few hours after a video showed up on social media his friend was videotaping the assault,” Antinuke Ladipo said.

Police were not called but word of the physical altercation he was in spread fast.

“We didn’t even break the news. The social media broke the news to everybody, his cousin in Nigeria, that’s how they found out,” Antinuke Ladipo said.

Now the family is leaning on their faith, hoping someone will come forward with the truth about what happened.

“They need to come forward so this doesn’t happen to another person,” Antinuke Ladipo said.

CrimeStoppers offered a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. You can make an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can help support Ladipo’s family by donating to their Go Fund Me by clicking here.