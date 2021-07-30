MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff

Check out the recipes from WCCO Mid-Morning:

Long-Cut Zucchini

Ingredients

  • 2 medium zucchini, sliced lengthwise
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  • Step 1: Season zucchini with salt and pepper and brush lightly with olive oil.
  • Step 2: Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Place zucchini slices, a few at a time, into hot pan and cook until the pattern of the pan is imprinted into zucchini, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes.
  • Step 3: Combine olive oil, vinegar, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Brush cooked zucchini with olive oil mixture and serve.

Best Zuchini Bread

Ingredients

    • 3 cups all-purpose flour
    • 1 teaspoon baking soda
    • ½ teaspoon baking powder
    • 1 teaspoon salt
    • 2 cups sugar
    • 1 cup vegetable oil
    • 3 eggs
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 1 cup sour cream
    • 2 cups shredded zucchini
    • 1 cup chopped walnuts

Tempura Battered Zucchini

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup ice water
  • 3 tablespoons ice water
  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups oil for frying
  • 1 medium Zucchini cut into 1/8-inch round slices

Dipping Sauce:

  • ¼ cup rice wine
  • ¼ cup soy sauce

Directions:

  • Step 1: Beat eggs in a large bowl until frothy. Stir in salt, 3/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons ice water, and 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour until just incorporated but batter is still very lumpy.
  • Step 2: Heat oil in a large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  • Step 3: Dry zucchini slices well, blot with paper towel. Dip slices in the batter, letting excess batter drip back into the bowl. Fry until golden brown, turning once, about 2 minutes per side. Lift out with a slotted spoon onto a cooling rack set over paper towels. Repeat with remaining slices.
  • Step 4: Whisk rice wine and soy sauce together in a small bowl to make dipping sauce.

 