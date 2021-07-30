Check out the recipes from WCCO Mid-Morning:
Long-Cut Zucchini
Ingredients
- 2 medium zucchini, sliced lengthwise
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions
- Step 1: Season zucchini with salt and pepper and brush lightly with olive oil.
- Step 2: Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Place zucchini slices, a few at a time, into hot pan and cook until the pattern of the pan is imprinted into zucchini, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes.
- Step 3: Combine olive oil, vinegar, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Brush cooked zucchini with olive oil mixture and serve.
Best Zuchini Bread
Ingredients
-
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 cups shredded zucchini
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
Tempura Battered Zucchini
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup ice water
- 3 tablespoons ice water
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 2 cups oil for frying
- 1 medium Zucchini cut into 1/8-inch round slices
Dipping Sauce:
- ¼ cup rice wine
- ¼ cup soy sauce
Directions:
- Step 1: Beat eggs in a large bowl until frothy. Stir in salt, 3/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons ice water, and 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour until just incorporated but batter is still very lumpy.
- Step 2: Heat oil in a large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Step 3: Dry zucchini slices well, blot with paper towel. Dip slices in the batter, letting excess batter drip back into the bowl. Fry until golden brown, turning once, about 2 minutes per side. Lift out with a slotted spoon onto a cooling rack set over paper towels. Repeat with remaining slices.
- Step 4: Whisk rice wine and soy sauce together in a small bowl to make dipping sauce.