MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say that at least four people were taken to the hospital after two were struck by a vehicle along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis Saturday evening.
The incident happened near Grant Street at about 7:45 p.m.
Investigators believe that the vehicle struck two victims intentionally. They were taken to the hospital.
Also taken to the hospital were two women who were in the vehicle that struck the others; they reportedly had “unintentional stab wounds.” Police said that those two women will be taken into custody.
It’s not clear yet what led up to the incident.
