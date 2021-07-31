MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Assault, Duluth News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Duluth have taken a 46-year-old man into custody following a shooting and standoff early Saturday morning.

The incident began at about 2:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Grand Avenue.

Officers say they arrived to find shell casings. They learned that a dispute had happened and a man shot at another person. The man then fled the scene.

Police went to his home in Morgan Park, where a standoff ensued before the man surrendered and was taken into custody.

The man now faces potential charges of second-degree assault, reckless discharge, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No one was injured in the incident.