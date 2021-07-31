MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Duluth have taken a 46-year-old man into custody following a shooting and standoff early Saturday morning.
The incident began at about 2:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Grand Avenue.
Officers say they arrived to find shell casings. They learned that a dispute had happened and a man shot at another person. The man then fled the scene.
Police went to his home in Morgan Park, where a standoff ensued before the man surrendered and was taken into custody.
The man now faces potential charges of second-degree assault, reckless discharge, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
No one was injured in the incident.
More On WCCO.com: