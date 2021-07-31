MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was walking along Interstate 94 in Wright County was struck and killed earlier this week.
According to the State Patrol, the incident happened Wednesday just before midnight east of Highway 25.
The pedestrian was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
On Saturday, he was identified as 23-year-old William Francis Xavie O’Sullivan, of Buffalo.
Police say the driver who struck the pedestrian, a Little Falls man, had not been drinking.
