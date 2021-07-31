MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:WCCO Saturday Morning Links

Here are links to the topics that Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered on WCCO Saturday Morning.

Lake Ann Watercraft Rentals

Timberwolves Summer League Jam Session

Summer Fitness on the Plaza

Archaeology at Historic Fort Snelling

Historic Fort Snelling: General Information

Loring Park Art Festival

Circus Juventas Galaxium

Water Lantern Festival

Little Canada “Canadian Days” Celebration