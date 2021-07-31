Here are links to the topics that Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered on WCCO Saturday Morning.
Timberwolves Summer League Jam Session
Archaeology at Historic Fort Snelling
Historic Fort Snelling: General Information
Little Canada “Canadian Days” Celebration
