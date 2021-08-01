MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are dead after an early morning fire at a home in central Minnesota.
According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Sunday in Wadena Township.
First responders found a juvenile with minor burns outside of the home. Inside, they found two adults. The adults were taken out of the home and responders attempted lifesaving measures, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The juvenile was treated at a local hospital and released.