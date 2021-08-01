MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota rescued a Duluth man after cellphone map directions led him astray early Sunday morning.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s directions led him to a remote road near the Marshall Truck Trail, where his car got stuck. He left the vehicle and started walking, then got lost in a “wooded and swampy area.”
The man was able to call 911 for help, and authorities rescued him.
“He was cold and wet, but otherwise uninjured,” the sheriff’s office said. “It is recommended that individuals stay on higher traffic roadways when they are unfamiliar with the area.”