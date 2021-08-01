MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in a north Minneapolis alley last month.
A report from the Hennepin County medical examiner states 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins died of “multiple blunt force injuries due to a vehicle collision.”
When police responded to the reported hit-and-run on the 3100 block of Queen Avenue North on July 20, they found Hutchins with “major injuries.” He later died at a hospital.
Quantelize Welch has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Hutchins’ death.
A criminal complaint states three witnesses identified Welch as the driver of the SUV that struck Hutchins while he was riding a dirt bike in an alleyway.
Police believe Welch was targeting Hutchins.