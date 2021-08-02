MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A celebration of life is planned Monday for Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko.
Mack Motzko and 24-year-old Samuel Schuneman died last month when police say a speeding driver went off the road in Orono, crashing into several trees. The driver, 51-year-old James Blue, told police he was guilty and admitted to drinking before the crash.
Family and friends plan to remember Mack at a service Monday afternoon at the Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. After the service, a visitation will be held.
