MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters battled a small fire Monday morning in a downtown Minneapolis church.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says that around 6:40 a.m. a passerby reported seeing smoke rising from the Bethesda Baptist Church on the 1100 block of South 8th Street.
Responding crews found a fire in the building’s back exterior wall. They knocked down the flames, but noticed that it had spread to the roof line.
Firefighters followed the flames inside the building and battled them along the church’s back wall. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
