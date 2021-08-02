Rebecca Kolls shared these Zucchini recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Easy refrigerator pickles
First Prepare brine.
Brine:
— 5 cups waters
— 2 cups white vinegar
— ¼ sugar
— 2 T sea salt
Mix all ingredients and heat on med-high to boil.
While that is warming up. Prepare the jars.
— Whole mustard seeds
— Peppercorn
— Dill seed
— Chopped garlic
— Fresh dill
— Pack jar with zucchini Cut about ¼” thick
— Fill jar with brine ½ below top jar
Pour brine over zucchini. Tighten lids and allow to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate 24 hours keep 2-3 weeks.
Pesto Zoodles
— Zucchini
— Cherry tomatoes cut in half
— Black olives cut in half
— Parmesan
— Fresh pesto or store bought
Sprialize zucchini sprinkle with salt and place in a colander let drain for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare the veggies:
Cut cherry tomatoes and large black olives in half, grate parm cheese.
Quickly Dunk into boiling water to barely soften zoodles. Mix in pesto, tomatoes & black olives. Continue adding pesto to taste. Add salt and papper.
Top with parm.
Zwaffles
— 1-2 med Zucchini spiralized¼
— ½ onion chopped fine
— 1- 2 egg
–½ cup mozzarella
— ¼ parmesan cheese
–Seasoning: everything bagel
Mix well.
Add mixture into hot waffle iron and cook until golden brown.