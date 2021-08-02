MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re well into summer now, and everyone has their summer favorites. That includes smells.
A new survey shows that the top favorite smells of summer are grilled foods, followed by freshly cut grass, beach air and charcoal grills.
The favorite flavor of summer is lemonade, but things like barbecue and melon weren’t far behind.
The survey suggests that summer is, overall, looked at with overwhelming fondness. Even thinking about summer puts 72% of those surveyed in a good mood.
