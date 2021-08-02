MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a man’s death in St. Paul over the weekend.
St. Paul police say officers arrested the 46-year-old woman Saturday on suspicion of murder. She’s suspected of killing 50-year-old Kou Yang; his body was found on the 1100 block of Kennard Street.
Details are limited at this time. Police say any further updates will come from the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
