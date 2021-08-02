MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota is going to require masks indoors starting Tuesday, according to an email that went out to students and faculty this morning.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the University has closely monitored national, state, and local guidance on public health and safety precautions. We continue to do so, especially as COVID-19 transmission rates fluctuate,” the university wrote.
Because the Delta variant has been spreading as of late and is considered much more easily transmitted, the University says they are requiring masks indoors effective Tuesday, Aug. 3.
This requirement covers students, faculty and staff, contractors, and all other visitors.
This requirement is in effect regardless of one’s vaccination status, though the University did use the announcement to reiterate the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Please note that vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant. We strongly encourage you to ‘get the vax’ today,” the University wrote.
The University of Minnesota is not requiring returning students to be vaccinated this fall. They said that their research showed many at the university are already fully vaccinated.
