MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of St. Thomas announced Monday it will require vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff returning in-person this fall.
The university said the decision was spurred by “the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly and rising infection rates in Minnesota and beyond.”
According to the school, 78% of the campus is fully vaccinated, including 89% of employees and 75% of students.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show the state’s average positivity rate, daily new cases per 100,000 and hospitalization figures are all trending upward.
The University of Minnesota announced Monday it would require masks indoors starting Tuesday, regardless of vaccination status. The school previously said it would not require vaccinations for the upcoming school year.