By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fridley police want the public’s help to find 31-year-old Ali Isse, who was last seen by his family on July 25.

Isse is described as a Black man who stands 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 141 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He may have a beard.

Ali Isse (credit: Fridley Police)

He was driving a red 2014 Nissan Sentra with Minnesota license plates FLT302.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 763-427-1212.