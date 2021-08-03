MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Center man is accused of drunkenly driving a vehicle that crashed off of an overpass onto an interstate highway, killing his 1-year-old child and injuring four children.

Hakeem Miller, 25, faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide — one for operating a motor vehicle with alcohol concentration .08 or more — and two counts of endangering a child, according to Hennepin County court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to a crash at Interstate 94 and Dupont Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a white SUV upside down across the center lane of I-94 west, and damaged fencing on the overpass above.

There were seven people inside the vehicle during the crash — Miller, a woman and five children, ages 9, 9, 5, 3 and 1.

Calls to 911 indicated a child was “unresponsive and not breathing” at the scene. Paramedics attempted CPR on the child before he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The other four children suffered “bruises, scrapes, and cuts,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states surveillance footage showed the SUV speeding before going over a barricade and through the overpass’ fencing before landing on the interstate.

Troopers smelled alcohol on Miller and noticed his left eye was bloodshot while speaking with him at the scene. According to the complaint, Miller admitted to drinking one beer before the crash. A preliminary breath test put Miller’s blood alcohol content at 0.90.

Troopers also spoke to the surviving children, who said the car was going “as fast as it would go” and swerving.

Miller is in custody. The complaint states authorities found a gun in the vehicle, and that Miller has a failure to appear warrant for previous weapons charges.