MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Plato last week as 65-year-old Timothy Tinge.
The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.
He was found Friday by authorities doing a welfare check.
Few other details were immediately available, but the incident is not believed to have been random, and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office at 320-864-4524.
