By WCCO-TV Staff
[UPDATE: Aug. 4, 8:30 a.m. — The man who went missing has been located and reunited with his family. Below are the details from the original story published Tuesday.]

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fridley police want the public’s help to find a missing 31-year-old man, who was last seen by his family on July 25.

The man is described as a Black man who stands 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 141 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He may have a beard.

He was driving a red 2014 Nissan Sentra with Minnesota license plates FLT302.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 763-427-1212.