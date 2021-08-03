MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Highway 52 in St. Paul Tuesday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the 33-year-old motorcyclist was going north on the highway when he lost control near Plato Boulevard and was thrown from the bike.
He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died.
State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on northbound Highway 52, near Plato Blvd, in St. Paul.
They are warning drivers to expect delays. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/k5ZYzkayQd
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) August 3, 2021
More On WCCO.com:
- COVID Surge Has MN Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note: ‘Everything…Is Still On The Table’
- St. Paul Woman Charged With Murder After Ex-Husband’s Body Found Buried In Backyard
- ‘It Is Awesome’: At St. Paul’s Interact, Artists With Disabilities Are Excited To Create Together Again
- Mack Motzko Honored At Celebration Of Life In St. Cloud: ‘The World Did Not Wait To Love You’