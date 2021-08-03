MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Highway 52 in St. Paul Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 33-year-old motorcyclist was going north on the highway when he lost control near Plato Boulevard and was thrown from the bike.

He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died.