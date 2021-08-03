Title: Newscast Producer
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
We are seeking a dynamic producer to passionately manage a team of anchors, reporters, photographers, editors and other journalists. Build phenomenal TV and helps to collaborate on content for digital platforms every day. Always has ideas and builds moments to showcase news/weather and sports anchors. Work closely with news managers to evaluate value-added content for the changing audience. Use video, live pictures, graphics, props, social media, anchor involvement and the other tools of television to deliver important, memorable and distinctive news. Write memorable copy in a fast paced, deadline driven environment. Ensure newscast’s timeliness, accuracy, fairness, quality and compliance with all FCC requirements and CBS standards.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum two years’ experience as a producer in commercial television news.
- Understand the importance of executing strong breaking news and weather coverage.
- Appreciates the power of pictures, people and pacing.
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications required.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Naturally curious and competitive leader; strong organizational and communication skills, conversational writing, as well as efficiency working in teams and on tight deadlines.
- iNews, Tagboard, Grass Valley Stratus/Edius, Ross Overdrive
