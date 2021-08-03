Title: Reporter
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Enterprise, research, investigate, write, produce and present dynamic content with for WCCO-TV, CBSN Minnesota and WCCO.com.
- Think General Assignment with an investigative edge tracking down answers to key questions, and offering context and perspective.
- Must be able to creatively explain key takeaways and data discoveries.
- Must appreciate the appetite of our digital audience, meeting deadlines whenever news happens and talking to viewers wherever they are consuming.
- Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Digital, Legal, Promotion, Production and Engineering on daily assignments and special projects.
- Perform high-energy, engaging live shots with a high-degree of professionalism and accuracy.
- Meet all news production deadlines for all platforms.
- Engage on multiple social media levels to develop, vet and deliver content.
- Be a champion for our community and connect with locals by representing the station at events.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- At least 5 years’ experience in a medium market; prefer some investigative or consumer investigative reporting.
- Must love characters and experiential storytelling.
- Must be results oriented, curious, creative and committed to collaboration
- Must have strong organizational and communication skills
- Must be available to work for all shifts, including mornings and weekends
- Must have a valid driver’s license.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- College degree in journalism or related field.
- At least 3 years reporting in commercial television.
- Enthusiasm for Minnesota weather and meteorology a plus.
