MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man is dead after drowning in Finlayson Monday.
According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Elbow Lake on a report of a drowning.
At the scene, deputies spoke with people who were swimming with the victim, later identified as Benjamin Whipple of Kettle River. They said he went under the water and did not resurface.
Whipple’s body was recovered later in the evening. The Finlayson Fire Department and St. Louis County Search and Rescue assisted in the search.
