This story was originally published Aug. 2, 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide of the year.
Officers were called to a reported shooting in an apartment building’s parking lot on the 800 block of Hazel Street North at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. They arrived to find the gravely-injured victim, who was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, police identified the man shot as 21-year-old Michael Redding of South St. Paul.
The Minnesota State Patrol helped search the area for the shooter via helicopter, but no one is in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
Police describe the shooting as “brazen” due to the time of day it occurred, and they don’t believe it was random. They’re asking for the public’s help to figure out what happened, and are asking for surveillance video from area residents.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
