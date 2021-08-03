MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings reportedly have the lowest vaccination rate of any NFL team.
According to Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala, 64.5% of Vikings players are fully vaccinated, while 70% have at least one shot.
The Vikings placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, including starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and two of his backups.
Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said the organization is “very concerned” about players’ vaccine hesitancy.
“I think it’s safe to say our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our players, our coaches, our staff and ultimately, the entire community,” he said. “So from that standpoint, we really are encouraging people to take the vaccines, to get vaccinated.”
Head coach Mike Zimmer has repeatedly expressed frustration with players who have refused the vaccine.
“I just don’t understand,” he said Monday. “I think we could put this thing to bed if we’d all do this, but it is what it is.”
In June, Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith and Sheldon Richardson all told the press they were not vaccinated. Cousins has said he chooses "to keep my medical history private."
Last week, an NFL representative said nearly 88% of all NFL players have at least one shot.