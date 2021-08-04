MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Interstate 94, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

According to the patrol, the crash occurred on the westbound side of the interstate near Franklin Avenue.

(credit: MnDOT)

Traffic delays are expected.

Details are limited, check back for more.