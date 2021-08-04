MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.
According to the patrol, the crash occurred on the westbound side of the interstate near Franklin Avenue.
Traffic delays are expected.
Details are limited, check back for more.
More On WCCO.com:
- Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves Minneapolis After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
- More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads
- ‘It Is Awesome’: At St. Paul’s Interact, Artists With Disabilities Are Excited To Create Together Again
- Vikings Reportedly Have Lowest Vaccination Rate In NFL