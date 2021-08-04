MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly shot at an SUV with two young children inside.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. No one was injured.
The 911 caller reported that a driver was shooting at people inside a GMC Denali. Officers responded and stopped the suspected shooter in a gravel parking lot just north of Minnehaha Avenue, near Payne Avenue. Officers arrested the driver and found a gun, an extended magazine and loose bullets in his car.
Shortly after, the Denali pulled into the parking lot, and the driver told officers that the man they had arrested shot at her. She told officers that she had been heading to a house on York Avenue when the man came racing up behind her and started shooting.
Officers noted that there were three bullet holes in the Denali. Also in the vehicle were three passengers: a 21-year-old man, a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy.
The man arrested was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault. He was identified as being from St. Paul. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they’ve been formally charged with a crime.
