MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A federal jury convicted Tuesday a 33-year-old man on illegally possessing of a gun and ammunition in connection to a 2019 shooting outside a north Minneapolis gas station.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Johnnie Lamar Haynes, of Minneapolis, was convicted of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon. According to evidence presented over the four-day trial, Haynes was involved in a Aug. 5, 2019, shooting outside a gas station near Lowry and Logan avenues.READ MORE: Sheriff: Nearly A Month After Wife's Stabbing Death, Eric Reinbold Taken Into Custody
Surveillance video showed Haynes interacting with two men, whom he later fired upon when they returned to the gas station in a car. A nearby business was struck by multiple bullets. Investigators found 11 cartridge casings at the scene.READ MORE: 'No More Minneapolis': Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
Haynes, who has prior felony convictions in Hennepin County, is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition at any time.MORE NEWS: Fatal Crash On Westbound I-94 In Minneapolis, Traffic Delays Expected
A federal district court judge will determine Haynes’ sentence. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.
