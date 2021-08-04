MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An air quality alert in the northern half of Minnesota has been canceled.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the region endured 161 straight hours of “orange” air quality, which means the air was unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The alert was set to expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday, but the agency canceled it a few hours ahead of schedule as conditions have improved to “yellow,” which means the air quality is moderate.
MPCA said more smoke will arrive in the state Thursday, and another alert is possible.
