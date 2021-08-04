MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eligible Minnesotans can now submit their requests for the $100 COVID-19 vaccination rewards program.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the opening of the request form. Minnesotans ages 12 and up who get their first vaccine dose between July 30 and Aug. 15 will be eligible for the reward.

“If you are still waiting to get your vaccine, this is your chance to get $100 just for rolling up your sleeves,” Walz said. “We face a critical juncture in the pandemic – the Delta variant is pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota. As we head into the fall and kids go back to school, the best tool we have to fight COVID-19 is any of the three safe, free, and highly effective vaccines. Now is the time to get your shot, and get $100, Minnesota.”

The form will remain open for submissions until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.

“For those who are eligible to get vaccinated but haven’t yet done so, this is the time to do it,” Flanagan said. “A full vaccination series provide strong protection against serious COVID-19 illness and hospitalization, and, as Minnesotans, it’s another way we take care of ourselves and each other.”

At this time, the rewards program is limited to the first 24,330 eligible submissions, but the governor says he will seek legislative approval for additional funding to continue the incentives program.

The reward is a $100 Visa gift card. The submission form can be found here.