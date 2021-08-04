MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Highway 52 in St. Paul Tuesday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the 33-year-old motorcyclist was going north on the highway when he lost control near Plato Boulevard and was thrown from the bike.
He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died. He was identified as Ahmed Fraidon Safwat, of Maplewood.
State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on northbound Highway 52, near Plato Blvd, in St. Paul.
They are warning drivers to expect delays. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/k5ZYzkayQd
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) August 3, 2021
