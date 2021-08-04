MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Highway 52, Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Highway 52 in St. Paul Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 33-year-old motorcyclist was going north on the highway when he lost control near Plato Boulevard and was thrown from the bike.

He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died. He was identified as Ahmed Fraidon Safwat, of Maplewood.