MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were hurt and one man was arrested following a shooting early Wednesday morning in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and Asbury Street. Responding officers found fresh blood in the area and more than 30 bullet casings littering the street.
Investigators believe the gunfire erupted after there was a fight between a group of people who had gathered on the 500 block of Asbury.
A woman in a nearby apartment had a bullet burst through her bedroom window. She took cover under her bed and was not hurt.
Shortly after the shooting, vehicles arrived at Regions Hospital, carrying two people with gunshot wounds: a 27-year-old woman with two wounds in her leg and an 18-year-old man with a graze. Both victims are expected to survive.
Meanwhile, another victim appeared at United Hospital. The 26-year-old had also suffered a bullet graze. Using evidence gathered at the scene, responding officers recognized the man as at least one of the shooters and arrested him.
The shooting remains under investigation.
