By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a big boom on cleaning products at the start of the pandemic. But, that seems to be easing a bit now.

Shares of Clorox tumbled Tuesday after the company reported a 9% drop in year-over-year sales.

Clorox executives blamed reduced demand for its cleaning and disinfectant products.

