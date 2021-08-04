MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a big boom on cleaning products at the start of the pandemic. But, that seems to be easing a bit now.
Shares of Clorox tumbled Tuesday after the company reported a 9% drop in year-over-year sales.
Clorox executives blamed reduced demand for its cleaning and disinfectant products.
Click here for more information.
More On WCCO.com:
- Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves Minneapolis After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
- More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads
- ‘It Is Awesome’: At St. Paul’s Interact, Artists With Disabilities Are Excited To Create Together Again
- Vikings Reportedly Have Lowest Vaccination Rate In NFL