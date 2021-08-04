MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A northwestern Minnesota man accused of fatally stabbing his significant other has been taken into custody by law enforcement.

According to the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Reinbold, 44, was located just after midnight Wednesday on a wooded rural property north of Oklee. He was arrested without incident and transported to Pennington County Jail.

Reinbold was wanted on two counts of second-degree murder. The Oklee man is accused of stabbing his wife, Lissette Reinbold, multiple times in the neck, torso and upper extremities. She was found by her children lying in the driveway of her home on July 9.

A medical examiner’s report said the victim died of a loss of blood.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the children told investigators he thought Eric Reinbold was upset because he believed Lissette Reinbold was seeing another man.

Investigators reviewing messages on the defendant’s phone said there were exchanges between the couple that revealed tension in their relationship going back to March and that they fought over perceived infidelity, their sexual relationship and finances.

Eric Reinbold was last seen by family members the night before the incident. On July 11, it was announced that Eric Reinbold was being sought by the U.S. Marshals and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office as the primary suspect in Lissette Reinbold’s death. A reward of up to $10,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Multiple agencies were involved in the arrest of Eric Reinbold.

Police encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help. They can call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Violence Free Minnesota also has resources.

