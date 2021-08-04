MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he expects Kirk Cousins back at training camp Thursday after the starting quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.
Cousins, along with backups Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond, as well as wide receiver Myron Mitchell, were placed on the list Monday.
Zimmer also said he expects Stanley back Thursday, but shrugged when asked about Mond, who reportedly tested positive for the virus.
The Washington Post reported this week the Vikings have the lowest vaccination rate of any NFL team, with 64.5% of players fully vaccinated.
On Saturday, the team only had one quarterback available for practice — third-year man Jake Browning, who Zimmer said is “taking charge” at camp this week.
“I think I learned he’s a good leader, I think he’s a good competitor,” he said. “Instead of sitting in the back and biding his time, he’s taking charge and control and understanding what’s going on, and I think the guys follow him pretty well.”
When asked about his vaccination status in June, Cousins said he chooses “to keep my medical history private … I think people just need to make their own decision and make the one that’s best for them and their families.”
More On WCCO.com:
- Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves Minneapolis After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
- More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads
- ‘It Is Awesome’: At St. Paul’s Interact, Artists With Disabilities Are Excited To Create Together Again
- Vikings Reportedly Have Lowest Vaccination Rate In NFL