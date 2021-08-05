MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five people were arrested in northern Minnesota last week, the result of an investigation by a drug task force.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, three were arrested during a traffic stop in Itasca County Saturday. Two others were arrested in Hibbing during a search of a residence.
The arrested parties range in age from 19 to 58. The sheriff’s office said a “large quantity” of methamphetamine was seized during the traffic stop.
The arrests came after a monthlong investigation by the Lake Superior Drug & Violent Crime Task Force.
All five people arrested are awaiting criminal charges.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
