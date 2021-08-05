AMBER Alert:An Amber Alert has been issued in Wisconsin for a baby that is in need of prescription medication.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Lake Superior Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, Local TV, Methamphetamine, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five people were arrested in northern Minnesota last week, the result of an investigation by a drug task force.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, three were arrested during a traffic stop in Itasca County Saturday. Two others were arrested in Hibbing during a search of a residence.

The arrested parties range in age from 19 to 58. The sheriff’s office said a “large quantity” of methamphetamine was seized during the traffic stop.

The arrests came after a monthlong investigation by the Lake Superior Drug & Violent Crime Task Force.

All five people arrested are awaiting criminal charges.

WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.